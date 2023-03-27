Actress Ana de Armas, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for playing Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde,” will host “SNL” for the first time on April 15, NBC announced on Monday. Her action comedy “Ghosted” with Chris Evans premieres April 21 on Apple TV+.

“SNL” alum Molly Shannon returns to host for the second time on April 8. Shannon stars in the Zach Braff movie “A Good Person,” currently in theaters, and the third season of “The Other Two,” premiering May 4 on HBO Max.

And, as previously announced, Emmy-winner Quinta Brunson will make her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” on April 1. Brunson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” The hit comedy’s second season finale airs April 19.

Making his musical guest debut on April 1 is Lil Yachty, whose fifth album, “Let’s Start Here,” is out now.

Colombia singer Karol G will make her first appearance as musical guest on April 15. “Mañana Será Bonito” is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Jonas Brothers will take the stage as musical guest for the third time on April 8. Their new album, “The Album,” featuring the upcoming single “Waffle House,” is set to be released May 12.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). All seasons of “SNL” are streaming now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.