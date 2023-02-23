R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes

R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex Thursday.

He will serve all but one year of the sentence simultaneously with his 30 year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, according to the AP.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ordered Kelly’s service of one year in prison following the racketeering sentence, which was handed down last year in New York.

Going into the Chicago sentencing, the biggest question was whether Leinenweber would order the Grammy Award winning singer would serve the sentences concurrently or only after he finished the 30-year sentence assigned in New York. Serving them consecutively would have amounted to a life sentence.

Thursday’s sentence means R Kelly will serve no more than 31 years in prison, so the 56 year-old could become eligible for release around the age of 80. Prosecutors argued for the longer sentence over Kelly’s lack of remorse for his crimes against children.

“The (government’s) whole theory of grooming, was sort of the opposite of fear of bodily harm,” the judge told the court. “It was the fear of lost love, lost affections (from Kelly)’. … It just doesn’t seem to me that it rises to the fear of bodily harm.”

At the beginning of the trial, Kelly spoke briefly in answer to the judge’s question of whether he had looked over the presentencing documents to review the details.

“Your honor, I have gone over it with my attorney,” Kelly said. “I’m just relying on my attorney for that.”

A statement from a key witness who testified under the pseudonym Jane was also read aloud in court.

“I have lost my dreams to Robert Kelly,” the statement said. “I will never get back what I lost to Robert Kelly. “When your virginity is taken by a pedophile at 14 … your life is never your own.”

Chicago jurors convicted Kelly on three counts of producing child pornography and three of enticement of minors for sex last year.