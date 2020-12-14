Rachael Leigh Cook Joins ‘She’s All That’ Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook has joined Miramax’s “He’s All That,” a gender-swapped remake of the beloved ’90s classic “She’s All That.” Cook played lovable art geek Laney Boggs opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. in the 1999 original film.

“He’s All That” stars TikTok star Addison Rae in her acting debut as Padgett Sawyer, in a role inspired by Prinze Jr.’s Zack Siler. Cook will reprise her role as Laney, who is Padgett’s mother.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces,” Cook said in a statement to TheWrap. “This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy.”

In “He’s All That,” Padgett accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy, played by “Cobra Kai’s” Tanner Buchanan, into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. The remake also stars Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.

Mark Waters (“Mean Girls,” “Freaky Friday”) is directing and R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the screenplay for the original film, is writing the fresh spin from Padgett’s perspective. Original “She’s All That” producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will return as producers.

The remake was first announced in 2015, when Kenny Leon was attached to direct.

The original supporting cast of “She’s All That” included Paul Walker, Kevin Pollak, Matthew Lillard, Anna Paquin, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Usher Raymond, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Dule Hill, Kieran Culkin, Elden Henson, Clea DuVall, Tim Matheson and Alexis Arquette.

Rachael Leigh Cook was most recently seen in “Love, Guaranteed,” which climbed to Netflix‘s No. 1 film spot during the month of September and also starred Damon Wayans Jr.

Cook is represented by Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment.