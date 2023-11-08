After the latest New York Times/Siena College poll put Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden in key battleground states, Rachel Maddow thinks there’s definitely reason for the president’s team to “panic.” But, she also thinks there’s “reason to chill.”

Stopping by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night to promote her new book, Maddow was first asked for her take on the polling. Noting that there is still a year until the election, Meyers wondered if there really is reason for Biden and his team to start raising some alarms.

“If you work in politics, and your job right now is working on the Biden campaign, it is NEVER too early to be concerned!” Maddow said. “I feel like they should absolutely panic, and also be cognizant of the fact that it is a year out.”

Maddow then pointed out, as many have, that Barack Obama saw similar polling concerns when he was a year out from his election against Mitt Romney, but still handily defeated the Republican when the time came.

“So, there’s sort of reason to chill, and reason to panic, and I think they should do both.”

Maddow also found amusement in the fact that the poll also indicated that if Trump is convicted on any of the 91 criminal charges he’s facing, it would dissuade current potential supporters from sticking with him.

“So I sort of feel like the one thing that teaches us is that these polls means nothing,” Maddow joked. “And it’s time to work very, very hard if you want your chosen candidate to get elected.”

You can watch Maddow’s full appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.