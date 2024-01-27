Rachel Maddow Sets E. Jean Carroll’s First Post-Trump Trial Interview for Monday

E. Jean Carroll will have her first televised interview following the verdict in her latest Donald Trump trial with Rachel Maddow, MSNBC announced Friday.

The interview is set for Monday (Jan. 29) during the next episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show” at 9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Pacific.

On Friday, following a contentious trial in which the disgraced former president often acted with blatant contempt of court, Trump was order to pay Caroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her. The judgement stemmed from comments Trump made in May, during the ill-advised CNN townhall in May, 2023, that ultimately got the network’s president Chris Licht fired.

(Among other things, it came out that Licht ensured the event was as friendly as possible to Trump, including providing an audience packed with supporters and suppressing negative information about him.)

During that town hall, Trump lied about and defamed Carroll live on air — doing so literally a day after she successfully sued him for defamation. The $83.3 million is on top of the $5 million Trump was ordered to pay Carroll in the earlier trial.

This won’t be Maddow’s first interview with Carroll of course. After that town hall, Carroll and her attorney Robbie Kaplan appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” where Kaplan assured Maddow that Trump’s comments were “actionable.” And, as Friday’s verdict showed, they were.