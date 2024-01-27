Rachel Maddow Sets E. Jean Carroll’s First Post-Trump Trial Interview for Monday

The multiply indicted former president was ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million on Friday

E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump (Getty Images)
E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump (Getty Images)

E. Jean Carroll will have her first televised interview following the verdict in her latest Donald Trump trial with Rachel Maddow, MSNBC announced Friday.

The interview is set for Monday (Jan. 29) during the next episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show” at 9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Pacific.

On Friday, following a contentious trial in which the disgraced former president often acted with blatant contempt of court, Trump was order to pay Caroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her. The judgement stemmed from comments Trump made in May, during the ill-advised CNN townhall in May, 2023, that ultimately got the network’s president Chris Licht fired.

Donald Trump attends a campaign event on Dec. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa
Read Next
Trump's $83.3 Million Loss in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Suit 'Shows He Can Be Constrained,' MSNBC Analyst Says | Video

(Among other things, it came out that Licht ensured the event was as friendly as possible to Trump, including providing an audience packed with supporters and suppressing negative information about him.)

During that town hall, Trump lied about and defamed Carroll live on air — doing so literally a day after she successfully sued him for defamation. The $83.3 million is on top of the $5 million Trump was ordered to pay Carroll in the earlier trial.

This won’t be Maddow’s first interview with Carroll of course. After that town hall, Carroll and her attorney Robbie Kaplan appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” where Kaplan assured Maddow that Trump’s comments were “actionable.” And, as Friday’s verdict showed, they were.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.