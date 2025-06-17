As the tides of likability turn among Trump voters, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pointed out the gap between MAGA voters who still love him – and the red-hat wearers who can’t stand him anymore.

“People who really like him don’t even like him as much anymore,” Maddow said. “There’s a significant gap in enthusiasm now between the people who are fired up in support of what Trump is doing and the people who are really fired up against him, and also ready to go out into the streets to say so.”

In its Decision Desk Poll, NBC News found that more American voters disapprove of Trump (55%) than approve (45%) now. And among Republican voters who said they were “thrilled” with the Trump’s administration’s work thus far, their admiration of Trump has declined. From April to June, Trump took took a 7-point hit, dropping from 32% in April to 25% by June. In addition, even the number of MAGA supporters who were happy with Trump has dropped by nine points from April (46%) to June (37%).

Over the week, millions of Americans across the nation took to the streets to protest President Donal Trump’s controversial actions, most recently his deployment of the military to quell the “No Kings” protests, which started Saturday and involved over 2,100 locations.

In an effort to learn about what’s next for protesters beyond demonstrations, Maddow brought on historian Timothy Snyder — who spoke at the flagship protest in Philadelphia over the weekend — to break down next steps. He noted that the protests are just getting started and there’s no uniform way for Americans to go about them.

“Unpredictability is actually part of the winning strategy,” Snyder explained. “New and interesting things are going to happen. You can’t plan everything … That’s one thing we learned from the history of social movements. They don’t move like robots. They move like collections of human beings doing new things.”

Additionally, Synder’s second points were that protests have to be about the future, rather than sticking to past events and giving people the hope that “things can get better.”

“Because they can. And that’s true, they certainly can,” Snyder asserted, noting that his last step is gathering groups of people from different backgrounds who share differences in opinion.

“The third thing to remember is that these things work as coalitions … it’s not us and them, it’s people. It has to be people that we don’t agree with about everything. It has to be people where they’re protesting, protesting for the first time. It also has to include some people who were on the other side, who voted for Trump.”

His last thought on the matter was that violence won’t be the answer for either side, adding that even Trump knows it will be a “losing strategy,” particularly as he presses down on his use of military forces.

“They know that the moment that they reach out in that direction, they’re going to lose. This is not a society where you can seriously imagine that using the military or using other organs of force to kill Americans is going to lead to something good for Donald Trump. He knows that, the armed forces know it. We all know that that’s a losing strategy, not just a horrible moral catastrophe, but also a losing strategy.”