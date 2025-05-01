Rachel Maddow Gleefully Mocks Trump’s Response to Being the Least Popular President ‘Since the Dawn of Modern Polling’ | Video

Rachel Maddow gleefully mocked Donald Trump over his historically low approval rating, the worst for any president “since the dawn of modern polling,” as well as his response that children will simply have to make do with two dolls instead of 30 now due to tariffs raising the cost of living.

“The first 100 days of this presidency have been … well, there’s a lot of ways you could describe it. A lot of people have been putting their own spin on it. I would say it’s been a historic debacle,” Maddow said on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

In response to a raise in prices due to his wildly unpopular tariffs, Trump said on Wednesday, “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally. The “let them eat cake” kind of statement was quickly ridiculed.

“So that’s a little snapshot of the president’s political skills right now. That’s his political instincts — his ability to know just the right thing to say in a difficult moment,” the MSNBC host quipped. “He is handling disastrous American public opinion polling on his performance thus far, and the self-imposed total self-immolation of the U.S. economy, by telling America’s children: ‘You know what? You have too many toys anyway. Suck it up, kids.’”

She displayed several headlines, including from CNN (Trump’s approval at 100 days lower than any president in at least seven decades,) NPR (Poll finds more Americans give Trump an F than any other grade) and The Guardian (New polls reveal Americans, including Republicans, are losing faith in Trump).

Maddow summed up that Trump is now “less popular than any president has been at this point in his presidency since the dawn of modern polling,” but is still trying to blame Joe Biden while also insisting that the polls are fake.

She noted that for Trump, his court losses “keep piling up,” including one ruling that he needs reinstate more than 1,400 people he tried to fire from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Judge Royce Lamberth, an 81-year-old Reagan appointee, wrote in his ruling, “If our nation is to thrive for another 250 years, each co-equal branch of government must be willing to courageously exert the authority entrusted to it by our founders.”

You can watch the full segment in the embedded video above.