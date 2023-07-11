A Michigan GOP committee meeting ended in physical blows, and it wasn’t the first time its happened. So, on Tuesday morning, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow could do nothing but scoff at the current state of the party.

“To say the least, this is not how anything in politics is supposed to go,” she said, after recapping the Saturday altercation, which reportedly involved Clare County Republican Party Chair Mark DeYoung getting kicked in the crotch by Wayne County Republican James Chapman, and punches being thrown.

“I mean, I was gonna say ‘It’s understandable, tensions are high’ — it’s not understandable,” Maddow mocked. “No matter how high tensions are, you don’t need to kick anybody in the whozie-whatsy at a political meeting. For any reason!”

That said, Maddow had at least one hypothesis as to why tensions among Republicans in the state are so high. But it didn’t excuse their actions.

“They’ve never been as far out of power as they are now, at least not in the last 40 years,” she explained. “That said, Michigan Republicans are apparently still capable of breaking each other’s ribs at meetings. So they’ve got that.”

You can watch Maddow’s full thoughts in the video above.