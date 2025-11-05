Rachel Maddow Says Trump’s Cratering Approval Rating Is Worse Than the ‘Immediate Aftermath of Jan. 6’ | Video

Rachel Maddow detailed Monday night how new polls show that President Donald Trump “has never been more unpopular than he is right now.”

The MSNBC host began Monday by pointing to a new CNN poll, which revealed that Trump’s current disapproval rating among the American public is higher than it was in the “immediate aftermath of Jan. 6” back in 2021.

“After Jan. 6, a whopping 62% of Americans said they disapproved of Trump,” Maddow explained. “Today, the number of Americans who say they disapprove of Donald Trump is not 62%. It is 63%!”

“Only 37% approve of Trump. That means right now he is 26 points underwater in terms of his approval rating with the American people,” Maddow continued. “That’s astonishing.” The “Rachel Maddow Show” host then cited a number of recent statistics included in ABC News and The Washington Post’s new Ipsos poll, noting that “Americans disapprove of [Trump] on everything.”

“Do you approve of Trump’s handling of immigration? No, -13. Do you approve of Trump’s management of our relationship with other countries? No, -19,” Maddow cited. “Do you approve of Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war? No, -21. Do you approve of Trump’s handling of the economy? No, -25.”

“Since Trump has been back in office, has he made the United States weaker or stronger? Americans say Trump has made the United States weaker,” the MSNBC host concluded. “They say so by a 15-point margin.”

You can watch the full “Rachel Maddow Show” segment yourself in the video below:

Maddow used Trump’s latest batch of negative approval ratings to make a point to some of America’s most powerful corporations. “If you’re a business leader watching this right now, thinking about, ‘I wonder if we should continue to do things to really kowtow to Trump,’ … take a little temperature of the public here, guys,” Maddow instructed. “You’re aligning yourself with something pretty radically and deeply unpopular.”

In the segment’s closing minutes, the “Rachel Maddow Show” host then turned her attention to the president himself. “What is Trump himself doing to make himself more palatable to the American people?” she rhetorically asked. “Literally, at the same time he is cutting off food aid to 40+ million Americans, Trump was bragging online about the new marble-and-gold-toned bathroom he just built himself at the White House, at your expense.”

“He held a party at his mansion at Mar-a-Lago, which had a roaring ’20s ‘Great Gatsby’ theme, because, yeah, remind me again what happened right at the end of the roaring ’20s?” Maddow added. “Google ‘1929.’ Just see what comes up.”