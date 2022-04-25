Rachel McAdams to Receive CinemaCon Vanguard Award

Rachel McAdams will receive this year’s CinemaCon Vanguard Award, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of the convention, announced on Monday.

The official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), kicked off Monday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Big Screen Achievement Award ceremony closes out the convention on Thursday night, in The Colosseum of Caesars Palace.

“We are excited to announce that Rachel McAdams will join our roster of final night award honorees at this year’s Big Screen Achievement Awards,” Neuhauser said. “From comedy, to drama, romance and action, McAdams has shown for over twenty years a versatility and range unlike any other. We are thrilled to honor her as this years Vanguard Award recipient.”

McAdams can be seen this fall in Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” based on the beloved 1970 Judy Blume book. Her young co-star in the film, Abby Ryder Fortson will receive the CinemaCon Rising Star Award. The film also stars Kathy Bates and Benny Safdie. It’s written directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L. Brooks.

McAdams is also reprising her role in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” which will debut on May 6, 2022.

Her recent films include “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, “Game Night,” “Disobedience” and “Spotlight,” for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors’ Guild and the Academy Awards.