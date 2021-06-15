Rachel Weisz, Colin Farrell to Star in Todd Solondz Comedy ‘Love Child’

Rachel Weisz will reteam with “The Lobster” co-star Colin Farrell in writer-director Todd Solondz’s new comedy, “Love Child.”

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon will produce with David Hinojosa on behalf of 2AM.

In a dark twist on the classical Oedipal story, “Love Child” follows a precocious kid in Texas who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. Things go awry when a handsome stranger appears.



Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance are arranging the financing and representing the domestic rights along with WME. Madriver International is overseeing international sales and bringing the title to the Cannes Virtual Market.

“This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas,” Solondz said in a statement. “It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well.”

Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz, who is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Linden Entertainment, will next be seen in Marvel’s “Black Widow.” She also will headline and executive produce Amazon Prime’s “Dead Ringers,” a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film with a gender swap. She will also play Elizabeth Taylor in the film “A Special Relationship.”

Farrell, who is repped by represented by CAA and Ilene Feldman Management, will next be seen in DC Films’ “The Batman” and A24’s “After Yang.”

Solondz, who broke out in ’90s with dark indie comedies like “Welcome to the Dollhouse” and “Happiness,” is represented by WME. His most recent film was 2016’s “Wiener-Dog.”