Rachel Weisz to Star in ‘Dead Ringers’ Series at Amazon

Rachel Weisz is set to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of David Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers” at Amazon, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Described as a “modern take” on the 1988 thriller, the series will feature Weisz taking on a version of the double lead role played by Jeremy Irons in the film.

Weisz will play the Mantle twins, sisters who “share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.” The project marks her first TV role.

“Normal People” writer Alice Birch will pen the adaptation, which is being co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Weisz and Birch will executive produce alongside Stacy O’Neil, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television, as well as James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall for Morgan Creek.

“As one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “This update to Dead Ringers explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series.”

“This series is a thrilling tale about ambition, self-interest, and the manipulation of power. Rachel’s unequivocal depth as an actor make her the perfect person to bring the new Mantle twins to life in Alice’s fresh take on the original, which will no doubt be even more twisted.” said Annapurna’s Chief Content Officer, Sue Naegle.

“I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can’t wait to go on this journey with all of them,” Added Weisz.