AMI’s Radar Online Goes Dark After Massive Staff Layoffs

American Media Inc’s celebrity gossip site Radar Online went dark in April just weeks after massive company-wide layoffs.

The most rent post on the 17-year-old site’s homepage is from April 20. Others on the landing page were published earlier in April, around the time TheWrap reported that longtime AMI executive Dylan Howard exited the company after his March 31 contract expired without renewal.

An AMI rep, who had told the New York Post in March that “the site is not shutting down, not temporarily, not at all,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Twitter account associated with the celebrity news site has continued to post links to old photo galleries, but no new reporting or content.

The New York Post reported in March that Radar Online was “decimated” by staff cuts to the digital arm at AMI and was struggling to “fill out the site.” Other outlets owned by AMI include Us Weekly, In Touch, OK! and the National Enquirer.

The site, founded by Maer Roshan in 2003 and sold to AMI in 2008, was heavily funded by Jeffrey Epstein, who “stepped in with millions of dollars” in 2004 after the magazine ran out of cash the previous year, according to the New York Times. In 2017, Radar Online sued the FBI and accused the bureau of stonewalling on a Freedom of Information Act request regarding Epstein himself.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, Radar Online asked for the production of the bureau’s records concerning “the agency’s investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Edward Epstein for sexually trafficking underage women. Defendant FBI has withheld these records despite a properly filed FOIA request.”

The embattled outlet was also on the receiving end of lawsuits: Relatives of deceased pop-music legend Michael Jackson filed a $100 million libel lawsuit against Radar Online in 2016 over Radar’s suggestion that the singer might have sexually abused his nephews.