‘Raised by Wolves’ Canceled

“Raised by Wolves” has come to an end at HBO Max.

The sci-fi series, which wrapped up its Season 2 run in March, won’t be back for a third go around.

“While we are not proceeding with a third season of ‘Raised by Wolves,’ we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b,” HBO Max said in a statement.

In Season 2 of the show from Scott, android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their brood of six human children, joined a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler-22b’s mysterious tropical zone.

“Raised by Wolves” was produced by Scott’s Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Aaron Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam serving as executive producers. Guzikowski created the series.