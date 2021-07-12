‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Starz

Starz has renewed “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” for a second season ahead of its series premiere this week, the premium cable channel said Monday.

Set in South Jamaica Queens in the early ‘90s, the prequel about the early years of the now-deceased iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the original “Power” series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, debuts Sunday at 8/7c on Starz.

According to the pay TV channel, the early Season 2 renewal for “Raising Kanan” “comes amidst strong demand for the upcoming premiere of the third book in the growing ‘Power’ Universe franchise.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary,” “The Hunger Games” franchise) as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and Mekai Curtis in the titular role as Kanan Stark. The cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” “Love and Basketball”), London Brown(“Ballers”), Malcolm Mays (“Them,” “Snowfall”), Hailey Kilgore(“Amazing Stories”), Joey Bada$$ (“Two Distant Strangers”), Toby Sandeman(“The Royals”) as Symphony Bosket, Shanley Caswell (“The Conjuring”) and Lovie Simone (“The Craft: Legacy”) with Quincy Brown (Dope) recurring. Antonio Ortiz (“High Fidelity,” “The Sinner”) has been upped to a series regular role returning as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the second season.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, said in a statement Monday. “The anticipation globally for more of the ‘Power’ Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

“Raising Kanan” creator Sascha Penn will return as showrunner for Season 2 and continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and “Power” creator Courtney A. Kemp.

Starz’s “Power” spinoff is executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, by Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and by Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Kevin Fox also serves as executive producer.

Lionsgate Television produces “Raising Kanan”