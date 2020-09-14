Rami Malek says he wanted to make his Bond villain Safin in “No Time To Die” “unsettling” while also giving off the idea that he believes he’s working, like 007, to make the world a better place.

A new featurette for “No Time To Die” suggests that Safin could be James Bond’s most “formidable” foe yet, but whatever he is, it sure is fun to see the recent Oscar-winner glower at Daniel Craig beneath a cracked white mask.

“What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as heroic,” Malek says in the teaser clip. “Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him.”

Also Read: 'No Time to Die' New Trailer: Daniel Craig's 007 Faces Off Against Supervillain Rami Malek (Video)

“No Time To Die” is of course the 25th James Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last go-around as the character, and the film continues to grapple with a super spy’s relevance in the 21st Century. The new look shows a clip of Safin threatening Bond with just that irrelevance.

“They’ve made you redundant,” he says. “No. Not as long as there are people like you in the world,” Craig responds.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing “No Time To Die” from a screenplay he worked on along with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The film stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as well as Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

MGM will release “No Time To Die” in theaters on November 20. Check out the new look at Malek’s Safin, presumably just the first of several upcoming character profiles, above.