Rams Owner Stan Kroenke to Develop Inglewood Soundstage Facility

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is spearheading the construction of a new soundstage facility at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, with plans to have it ready in time for the 2028 Olympics to serve as the event’s International Broadcast Center.

Hollywood Park Studios, which will be located adjacent to Kroenke’s SoFi Stadium, will begin with a first phase construction of five 18,000-square-foot soundstages along with a three-story, 80,000-square-foot office building to support stage, production and post-production activities. Additional phases allow for the construction of up to 20 build-to-suit stages and an additional 200,000-square-feet of related office space with additional structured parking.

For the Olympics, Hollywood Park Studios will host hundreds of global broadcasters that have media rights to the Games and will offer broadcasters ample space for offices, studios and control rooms.

“LA28 is proud to be the inaugural tenant of this new state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Inglewood, a key Venue City for the 2028 Games,” LA28 chief executive officer Reynold Hoover said. “The International Broadcast Center will serve as one of our first fully operational facilities for the Games, capturing every inspiring moment of the LA28 Games. We’re excited to collaborate with our valued partners at Hollywood Park, the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to create a world-class broadcast hub that will showcase the best of Los Angeles to billions of viewers.”

The soundstage facility joins a growing complex built around SoFi Stadium, which will co-host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics as well as host swimming events. Other facilities include the YouTube Theater, the NFL media headquarters, a casino and a residential complex that stands atop the former site of the horse racetrack upon which Hollywood Park gets its name from.

“The vision for Hollywood Park has always been to build a city within a city combining media, entertainment and technology that will transform the greater Los Angeles area,” Kroenke said in a statement. “Beyond 2028, Hollywood Park Studios will be open to welcome a new industry to our live, work, play destination and bring a little bit of Hollywood to Hollywood Park.”

The new facility joins a series of soundstage developments throughout Los Angeles, including a $600 billion renovation of Television City in Fairfax. But it also comes as FilmLA reports that 63% of LA County’s soundstages are occupied, down from the 93% average recorded from 2016-2022.

California lawmakers are hoping that an expansion of the state’s production tax incentive will reverse the decline in local productions brought by a mix of the 2023 strikes, significant competition from production hubs in other states and countries and the downturn in production greenlights as studios seek to keep costs down.