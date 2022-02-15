Rams Parade Hits Los Angeles: Street Closures and Start Time

The Rams are set to celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI victory with a parade and rally Wednesday in Los Angeles. What is exciting news for fans will be potentially headache-inducing for drivers.

The parade will feature Rams players, coaches, floats and specialty vehicles, according to the team’s website. The 1.1-mile parade gets underway at 11 a.m., at the intersection of Royal Street and West Jefferson Boulevard and ends at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Once the parade ends, the rally starts at noon in the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza. The rally is free and open to the public, but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend.

After the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game, this will be the first parade for a major L.A. sports team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Los Angeles County is set to lift its COVID-19 mask mandate for large outdoor venues at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, meaning folks heading to Exposition Park for the parade won’t be required to wear face coverings.

Most streets in the area will be closed to vehicles from around 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Street closures for the Rams Parade are as follows:

110 Freeway off and on ramps at Exposition

Jefferson Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Grand Avenue

Figueroa Street between Adams Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard