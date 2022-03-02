Randy Newman is postponing some European tour dates after revealing that he recently underwent surgery for a broken neck as a result of shrinking.

The singer and songwriter said in a statement that fits his typically witty sense of humor that he was shrinking and that it might even be karmic punishment for writing “Short People.” But though he said the operation was successful, he was informed by doctors that he’s not ready to tour.

“Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written ‘Short People?’ Turns out, my neck was broken,” Newman said in a statement posted to his website.

He continued: “They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early sixties. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour. I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

Newman, 78, was set to kick off a European tour this month. No replacement dates have been added as of yet but will be announced soon. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase with further information and news of their rescheduled date in the near future.

A representative for Newman did not give any additional details about the singer’s recovery or when he underwent the surgery.

Newman is also scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 1, and that date still remains on his website’s calendar of events. Newman’s last album of original songs and not for an original soundtrack, “Dark Matter,” came out in 2017. He’s a two-time Oscar winner and has done film work recently for both “Marriage Story” and “Toy Story 4.”