‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Resumes Production After Letitia Wright Recovers From Injury

Production on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is restarting after star Letitia Wright recovered from injuries she sustained last year.

Shooting resumes in Atlanta next week for a four-week shoot.

Wright plays Shuri, the sister of King T’Challa, who provides the Black Panther and his allies with state-of-the-art Wakandan technology.

Late last summer, Wright injured herself performing a stunt on location in Boston. The production shot as much as they could without her and shut down in November to give the star time to recover. At the time of Wright’s injury, the studio said the injury wouldn’t impact the production schedule.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a representative for Wright said a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Wright will return along with fellow “Black Panther” stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett. The death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in four Marvel films, including “Black Panther,” will be addressed as Marvel has decided to not recast his character.

The release date stays the same, as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is still set for release on Nov. 11, 2022.

Marvel had no comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.