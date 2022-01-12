Marvel Studios' "Eternals" is now finally streaming on Disney+, giving those who missed the film in theaters last year a chance to catch up on the new MCU film -- which is packed with new characters. To that end, we've rounded up a cast and character guide to all the new faces. Apart from the ten Eternals themselves, a few other famous folks make appearances in the Marvel movie that was first released exclusively in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.
Directed and co-written by Chloe Zhao, the film follows a group of near-immortal beings and is set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”
The Eternals, a group of superhuman beings — each with a unique special power — re-emerge from living their ordinary lives to combat the rise of their evil counterparts, The Deviants. The Celestials, a group of beings even more ancient than the Eternals, created both the Eternals and the Deviants. The Deviants were created first, and the Celestials realized what mistakes they made in their genetic coding, so they attempted to remedy their first effort by creating the Eternals.
The Eternals supposedly killed off all the Deviants a long time ago, which led them to take up residence on Earth as ordinary people and live as humans do. But then when the creatures start to reappear, some more powerful than those of the past, the band gets back together again to subdue them, learning some hard truths along the way.
While the ten titular Eternals' personalities and stories unfold onscreen throughout the film, some big name characters aren't fully revealed or even introduced until the post credit sequence. Several characters and some of their corresponding cast members also hint at branching out in terms of depth for the MCU, on multiple levels. For more on the comic book origins of the Eternals, read here.