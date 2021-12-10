Marvel’s “Eternals” will be streaming on Disney+ starting Jan. 12, 2022, the streaming service announced Friday. The film opened exclusively in theaters Nov. 5 and has grossed $385 million worldwide so far, despite somewhat mixed reviews.

Disney somewhat controversially released “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time in July, although it was only available to stream for a premium price as part of the streaming service’s Premier Access program. But Disney opted to give “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals” exclusive theatrical windows before putting them on the streaming service in any way, shape or form.

“Eternals” will be released on Disney+ over two months after its theatrical release, beyond the 45-day theatrical window that some studios have been following and on par with the two-month theatrical window that “Shang-Chi” enjoyed. When “Eternals” hits Disney+, it’ll be available to all subscribers free of charge and will also be available in IMAX Enhanced mode, meaning the aspect ratio shifts when Zhao’s IMAX sequences kick in. It joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe films that are also available in the new format on Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.