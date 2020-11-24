Trump Shares Creepy Randy Quaid Video Declaring Fox News ‘Dead’

Outgoing president Donald Trump shared on Tuesday a creepy video of actor Randy Quaid, captioned, “FOX IS DEAD TO ME.” Just hours prior, he promoted a video from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The clip, which featured a close-up of Quaid’s face and color-changing lighting, was also captioned, “TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH.”

In the video, Quaid recites one of Trump’s old tweets in a horror movie-esque drawl, as he’s done before: “Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even worse. Very sad to watch this happen.”

He makes an unintelligible noise, then continues his recitation, saying, “They forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the golden goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 election, and 2020 was Fox News.”

Trump has still not conceded that he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden, although his team did authorize the transition to begin Monday. The tweet Quaid recited came from Nov. 12, while Trump was firmly in the middle of falsely insisting the election had been rigged. Fringe conservative outlets like Newsmax and One America News supported him, with Newsmax even refusing to declare Biden the winner, and he lashed out at Fox News for what he saw as a lack of support.

In spite of that — and contrary to Trump’s tweet and Quaid’s recitation of it — Fox News is up in the ratings versus this time last year. According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox News is up almost 10% in overall viewership from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET and up more than 50% in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

On Monday night, Trump posted a clip of Carlson and pinned it to the top of his Twitter profile. Moments after retweeting Quaid’s “Fox is dead” video, Trump retweeted a story from Fox News’ website about former defense secretary John Mattis.

