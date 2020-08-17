Randy Rainbow Triumphantly Parodies ‘Camelot’ in Honor of ‘Kamala’

Musical theater parody master and political commentator Randy Rainbow is very excited about presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate.
In fact, he thinks she’s like a knight in shining armor who will lead the Democratic party to a top-of-ticket victory over incumbent Republican Donald Trump and current vice president Mike Pence.
“Will she be crowned America’s new VP?” he sang in a Monday video to the tune of “Camelot,” name-dropping other Democratic senators — and primary adversaries — who’ve endorsed her: “Elizabeth and Bernie say, ‘Well, duh.”
He went on, highlighting Harris’ questioning of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he appeared before the Senate in 2018 to respond to accusations of sexual misconduct, as well as her questioning of Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions.
“And though Trump calls her phony, mean, and nasty / there’s no doubt she’s more qualified than he / She sold me when I saw her come for Kavanaugh / For no one makes a grown man cry like she can. Kamala!” he belts.
In revealing the latest in his string of politically-themed musical numbers, Rainbow tweeted, “Kamala! Kamala! She’s fin’ly come to save the day. Kamala! Kamala! Gurl, don’t get in her way.”