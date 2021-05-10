Randy Rainbow has released his latest parody video, returning to yet another musical theater classic with “Clang, Clang, Clang Went Josh Hawley.” But just because he’s the only one that made it in by name, doesn’t mean he’s the only target. No member of the GOP is safe from Randy Rainbow’s latest work.

Granted, the video does start off with the Missouri senator. “Joining me now is a man who’s been canceled more times than my subscription to Aaron Carter’s OnlyFans page,” Rainbow introduces.

Rainbow starts with an “interview” of Josh Hawley, laying out a laundry list of Hawley’s actions — including objecting to the electoral college certification of the 2020 election results, voting no on an anti-Asian hate crimes bill, and of course, the now viral photo of Hawley pumping his fist for rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection — before inevitably breaking out into song over his misinformation.

Sung to the tune of “The Trolley Song” from “Meet Me in St. Louis,” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, Rainbow then moves on to take aim at the entire Republican party.

“All the crackpot villains in the GOP only care to cover their behinds,” Rainbow sings. “And since the last election, caused an insurrection, they’ve lost their goddamn minds.”

As the song goes on, Hawley clangs, Ted Cruz yaps, and Kevin McCarthy goes “crap, crap, crap.” Rainbow evens nods at Republican supporters, takes a swipe at Mitch McConnell’s neck and makes reference to the latest drama surrounding Republican Liz Cheney (seriously, NO ONE is off limits in this video).

“There’s not a fact they can produce, so they distract with ‘burger bans’ and Dr. Seuss,” Rainbow sings. “They block relief their voters need. Their only beef is that Joe Biden might succeed.”

You can watch Randy Rainbow’s newest parody video in full above.