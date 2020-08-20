Go Pro Today

Randy Rainbow Under Fire for Old Tweets With Racial Stereotypes, Transgender Slurs

The comedian and performer has not addressed calls to apologize from the past few days, but old tweets appear deleted

| August 20, 2020 @ 11:03 AM
Randy Rainbow Anthony Fauci

YouTube

Randy Rainbow, a comedian and performer known for musical theater parodies critical of President Donald Trump, is under fire after numerous old tweets featuring racial stereotypes and slurs referencing transgender people surfaced.

Rainbow, who is openly gay, hasn’t tweeted this week beyond promoting his most recent tune in celebration of Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate pick, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The tweets in question appear to be deleted but outlets like LGBTQ Nation and Queerty have screen shots of the posts, which include jokes about Mexicans demonstrating “laziness” and stealing phones and a “large Black man” character who sells crystal meth. Other tweets shared by the outlets repeatedly use slurs to describe transgender people.

Also Read: Randy Rainbow Triumphantly Parodies 'Camelot' in Honor of 'Kamala'

A representative for Rainbow told TheWrap a response is forthcoming: “Yes, we are addressing this!”

LGBTQ Nation reports that a spreadsheet of the tweets went around Twitter. Social media users who quote tweeted some of the old posts to preserve them are now left with broken links as the tweets have been deleted.

Numerous people have called on Rainbow to apologize over the past three days, but there has so far been no response.

Rainbow’s most recent tweet came Wednesday, when he thanked comedian Sandra Bernhard for supporting his latest parody video.

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

