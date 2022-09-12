There will be more “Rap Sh!t” in the future. HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed the half-hour comedy series from creator Issa Rae for a second season.

The eight-episode first season debuted in July and follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

“We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” Rae — who previously created and starred in HBO’s “Insecure” — said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, added, “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of ‘Rap Sh!t.’ With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

“This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them,” said showrunner Syreeta Singleton. “We’re going bigger and harder!”

“Rap Sh!t” is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae also wrote the season one premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max. A release date for “Rap Sh!t” Season 2 has not yet been announced.