Rapper Fred the Godson Dies of Coronavirus at 35

The rapper Fred the Godson has died at the age of 35 after contracting coronavirus earlier this month.

A representative for the rapper confirmed the news to music websites Complex and Stereogum after friends and colleagues paid tribute to the rapper on social media Thursday.

“Sleep in peace my brother,” wrote Jaquae, one of Fred’s frequent collaborators. “You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

Added French Montana, “Rip … damn this is wack ! Stay home corona is real.”

Fred revealed his diagnosis on April 6, asking his followers to “keep me in y’all prayers.” In an interview with Bronx’s News 12, his wife LeeAnn Jemmott said Fred had been placed on a ventilator and that a doctor warned her that he might not make it. She said he had been showing signs of improvement.

“We need him like he is our strength, he is our good vibes, our positivity,” said Jemmott, who has two daughters with Fred.

The South Bronx rapper first broke out with the 2010 mixtape “Armageddon,” per Pitchfork. He was a member of XXL’s 2011 Freshman Class alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Lil B, Meek Mill, Big K.R.I.T. and YG.

His other releases included the mixtape “City of God” in 2011, followed by “Gordo” in 2017, “God Level in 2019” and “Training Day” and “Payback” as recently as earlier this year.

