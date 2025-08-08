Raptive Adds 6 Creators to Its $1 Million in Ad Revenue Luminary Tier

Raptive, the creator media company that partners with open web creators, has added six more creators to its Luminary roster, TheWrap has learned. Southern Bite, Hungry Happens, Isabel Eats, Laura Fuentes, Broma Bakery and Chelsea’s Messy Apron have each made $1 million or more in ad revenue throughout the year.

The company operates on a different model than other creator-focused companies. Made from CafeMedia and AdThrive, the company now known as Raptive started as an ad management company. Raptive then used its ad offerings to expand the creator space. The company is a network of thousands of creator sites on the open web that are free to use by creators and powered by ad revenue. So far, Raptive says it has earned its creators $3.2 billion.

Now, several more creators have joined Raptive’s $1 million and over Luminary tier, a group composed of more than 100 creators. All of these new 2025 additions are food creators, a subgenre of creator who often publish recipes and blogs on their personal websites while using social media to dive traffic to their often more lucrative landing pages.

Here are six of the new Luminary added in 2025:

Southern Bite: Created by Alabama-based recipe developer and author Stacey Little, Southern Bite first launched in 2008. He specializes in making easy, comfort foods with accessible ingredients. Little has appeared on “Food Network,” “TODAY,” “Fox & Friends” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” and has published “The Southern Bite Cookbook.” Little’s second book — “Supper Made Simple: 100 Easy Recipes to Help You Feed Your Family” — is set to debut in 2026. The Southern Bite brand has over 357,000 Facebook followers and 40,400 Instagram followers.

Hungry Happens : From recipe developer Stella Drivas, Hungry Happens is known for Drivas' bold, Mediterranean-inspired cooking. She will debut her first cookbook, "Hungry Happens: Mediterranean," in September. Known for her signature sendoff "Love your life," Drivas has over 10 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

: From recipe developer Stella Drivas, Hungry Happens is known for Drivas’ bold, Mediterranean-inspired cooking. She will debut her first cookbook, “Hungry Happens: Mediterranean,” in September. Known for her signature sendoff “Love your life,” Drivas has over 10 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Isabel Eats: Based in Oklahoma City, first-generation Mexican-American food creator Isabel Orozco‑Moore first launched her site in 2015. Two years later, she was able to turn it into a full-time business. She’s known for her Mexican, Tex-Mex and Latin-inspired cooking, and her recipes and food photography have been featured in Good Housekeeping, The Kitchn, BuzzFeed, Delish, SELF and The Huffington Post. Orozco‑Moore is working on her first cookbook, which is set to be published in 2027, and she has 350,000 followers across social media.