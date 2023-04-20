Rasheeda Williams, a Black trans woman better known as “Koko Da Doll” who was a major part of the hit documentary “Kokomo City,” was shot and killed in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

She was 35.

Her death was confirmed by Sundance Film Festival’s Twitter page.

We are saddened to hear about the death of Rasheeda Williams aka Koko Da Doll. We were honored to have her at the Festival this year with KOKOMO CITY, where she reminded Black trans women, "we can do anything, we can be whatever we want to be." It is a tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/Ca57LBnk8V — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) April 20, 2023

Atlanta Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting after a person was found near a shopping plaza in southwest Atlanta, according to Gaye Magazine. However,

This is a developing story