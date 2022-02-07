Rashida Jones is once again teaming up with Apple TV+.

The streamer announced on Monday that the multi-hyphenate will executive produce and star in its latest offering, a 10-episode dark comedy titled “Sunny.”

A24 is producing the series.

Based on the book “Dark Manual” by Colin O’Sullivan, “Sunny” will follow Jones as Suzie, an American living in Kyoto, Japan, whose husband and son have disappeared in a plane crash. As a “consolation” for her loss, Suzie is given a robot named Sunny, built by her husband’s electronic company.

Over time, the two develop an unexpected friendship as they begin to uncover what happened to Suzie’s family.

“Sunny” is created by Katie Robbins, who will pen the series alongside Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben from A24. “The End of the F***ing World” and “Station Eleven” helmer Lucy Tcherniak is set to direct.

“Sunny” is Jones’ second collaboration with Apple and A24 following the release of Sofia Coppola’s 2020 comedy “On The Rocks.”

She will also be seen in Apple’s upcoming dystopian series “Wool,” based on Hugh Howey’s “New York Times” best-selling “Silo” trilogy.