“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” arrives on PC (via Steam as well as the Epic Games Store) on July 26. This news means just a handful of PS5 exclusives remain truly bound to Sony’s console, and that the PC platform has successfully consolidated just about every major, contemporary PlayStation and Xbox exclusive onto a single platform.

Sony released a trailer to accompany its PC release date announcement.

Players who preorder the PC version of the game will receive digital bonuses including the “Carbonox armor set” and “Pixelizer weapon.” The PC release will also include the armors from the original PS5 release’s Digital Deluxe Edition and 20th Anniversary armor packs.

“Rift Apart” will sport ray-tracing functionality, ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates and options to utilize the latest upscaling tech (NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games’ Temporal Injection). It will also pack haptic feedback for those playing the PC port with a PS5 DualSense controller.

There haven’t been many high-profile PS5 exclusives to date, with “Rift Apart” being one of the major headliners for Sony over the past few years. “Returnal” was another big title, and it also came to PC, as did the PlayStation-exclusive “Spider-Man” games. Furthermore, “God of War Ragnarök” and “Horizon Forbidden West,” much like the aforementioned “Spider-Man” games, aren’t true PS5 exclusives as they’re also on PS4.

In other words, “Rift Apart” coming to PC may completely eradicate the need for a PC gamer to actively consider a PS5, unless they’re still keen on the 2020 “Demon’s Souls” remake or one of the other handful of true PS5 exclusives. Sony’s move here mimics Microsoft’s strategy, wherein the latter company decided to abandon true Xbox exclusives in favor of expanding sales opportunities by releasing its titles on PC as well.