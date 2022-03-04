Young Sheldon

"Young Sheldon" (Darren Michaels Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Ratings: CBS Tops Thursday Night With ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Ghosts’

by | March 4, 2022 @ 3:40 PM

The network didn’t score Thursday night’s highest-rated show, though

ABC’s “Station 19” was primetime’s highest-rated show Thursday night. But NBC’s “Law & Order” trilogy held strong, prompting both networks to tie for first place in ratings among the 18-49 demographic.

Neither was most-watched. That title went to CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” which brought in 6.5 million total viewers. CBS’ “Ghosts” drew the second-largest audience of the night with 5.5 million viewers tuning in. Those numbers helped the network secure the top spot for viewership overall, averaging 4.8 million. 

Katie Campione

