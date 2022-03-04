The network didn’t score Thursday night’s highest-rated show, though

Neither was most-watched. That title went to CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” which brought in 6.5 million total viewers. CBS’ “Ghosts” drew the second-largest audience of the night with 5.5 million viewers tuning in. Those numbers helped the network secure the top spot for viewership overall, averaging 4.8 million.

ABC’s “Station 19” was primetime’s highest-rated show Thursday night. But NBC’s “Law & Order” trilogy held strong, prompting both networks to tie for first place in ratings among the 18-49 demographic.

NBC and ABC tied for first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.

NBC was second in viewers with 4 million, while ABC was third with 3.6 million. On NBC, The O.C. “Law & Order” earned a 0.5 rating and 4.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Law & Order: SVU” scored a 0.6 rating and 4.5 million total viewers. At 10 p.m., “Law & Order: Organized Crime” had a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Station 19” drew a 0.7 rating and 4.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” got a 0.6 rating and 3.9 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” had a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

CBS came in third in ratings with a 0.4. “Young Sheldon” collected a 0.6 rating and 6.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “B Positive” earned a 0.4 rating and 4.7 million viewers. “Ghosts” brought in a 0.5 rating and 5.5 million viewers at 9, and “United States of Al” had a 0.4 and 4 million total viewers at 9:30. At 10, “Bull” had a 0.3 rating and 4.1 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 1.2 million. “Joe Millionaire” received a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Call Me Kat” got a 0.2 rating and 1.3 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Pivoting” had a 0.1 rating and 743,000 viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 626,000. At 8 p.m., “Walker” had a 0.1 rating and 897,000 total viewers. “Legacies” had a 0.1 rating and 356,000 total viewers at 9.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.