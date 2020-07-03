Thursday’s “Council of Dads” series finale held steady in the ratings ahead of the holiday weekend, with ABC and CBS winning the night with full slates of reruns.

“Council of Dads” held more or less steady week-over-week with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers on NBC, according to preliminary numbers. Heading into the holiday weekend, the canceled family drama was down about 6% in total viewers compared to last week.

It was followed by a new episode of “Blindspot,” which matched its season high of 0.3 in the demo and pulled in 1.9 million total viewers.

Also Read: 'Council of Dads' Canceled After One Season at NBC

NBC finished the night with a 0.3 in the demo and 2.2 million total viewers. ABC and CBS tied for first with 0.4, though CBS won out in viewers with 3.2 million to ABC’s 2.7 million. Fox, which also aired only reruns, finished in fourth with a 0.2 and 984,000 viewers.

On The CW, a new episode of “Burden of Truth” aired at 8 p.m. to a 0.1 rating in the demo and 530,000 total viewers. It was followed by a new “In the Dark” at 9 p.m., which saw a 0.1 and 458,000 viewers.