‘Chicago’ Shows’ Return Helps NBC to Wednesday Ratings Win

by | April 7, 2022 @ 2:19 PM

All new episodes of ”Med,“ ”Fire“ and ”P.D.“ brought in the viewers

“Chicago Fire” returned to NBC with a new episode on Wednesday night, and set primetime ablaze by netting over 7 million total viewers.

The 9 p.m. series, part of NBC’s One Chicago block, also received a favorable 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demo. The 8 p.m. airing of “Survivor,” however, scored slightly higher, earning a 0.88 rating.

Katie Campione

