‘Chicago’ Shows’ Return Helps NBC to Wednesday Ratings Win

All new episodes of ”Med,“ ”Fire“ and ”P.D.“ brought in the viewers

The 9 p.m. series, part of NBC’s One Chicago block, also received a favorable 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demo. The 8 p.m. airing of “Survivor,” however, scored slightly higher, earning a 0.88 rating.

“Chicago Fire” returned to NBC with a new episode on Wednesday night, and set primetime ablaze by netting over 7 million total viewers.

Still, NBC’s entire One Chicago lineup performed strong enough that the network overtook CBS for most-watched and highest-rated overall.

ABC News aired a primetime special about the Kardashian family during the first hour of primetime, which did pretty average and walked away as the network’s best offering of the night, with a 0.46 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

NBC was first in ratings across primetime with a 0.73 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

“Chicago Med” kicked things off with a 0.66 rating and 6.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” was boosted to a 0.81 rating and 7.4 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” ended the night with a 0.72 rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.49, while CBS was second in total viewers with 3.3 million. CBS came in third in ratings with 0.48, and Fox was third in total viewers with 2.8 million.

On Fox, “The Masked Singer” aired to a 0.67 rating and 4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” got a 0.31 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

For CBS, “Survivor” earned a 0.88 rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” slipped to a 0.34 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. “Good Sam” had a 0.2 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.36 and in total viewers with 2.2 million. “The Kardashians” special secured a 0.46 rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Wonder Years” got a 0.33 rating and 2 million total viewers, while “Home Economics” received a 0.32 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9:30. “A Million Little Things” drew a 0.28 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.09 and in total viewers with 501,000. “The Flash” had a 0.11 rating and 573,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and “Kung Fu” got a 0.07 rating and 428,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 922,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 889,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 687,000 total viewers.