But the iconic reality competition show couldn’t carry CBS to the win in viewership

“Survivor” pulled a whopping 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic during primetime, easily shooting to the top of the ratings chart. But not enough people were interested in CBS’ other offerings to hand the network the title of top-rated.

CBS and Fox duked it out in ratings once again on Wednesday night.

“The Masked Singer” displayed its popularity once again with a 0.81 rating, and Fox stole the No. 1 spot in primetime ratings.

While “Survivor” was also the most-watched program of the night, NBC’s reruns of “One Chicago” held strong enough to knock CBS out of contention for highest viewership as well.

ABC also ran repeats all night, except for a special edition of “20/20” about the COVID pandemic titled “24 Months That Changed the World.” The hour-long segment did about as well as the network did overall, with a 0.25 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.7 million, according to official numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.5 million. “Survivor” began the night with a 0.9 rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” got a 0.35 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “Good Sam” finished with a 0.24 rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

NBC came in third in ratings with a 0.43, while Fox was third in total viewers with 3.1 million.

On NBC, reruns of the “One Chicago” shows held steady all night. “Chicago Med” earned a 0.4 rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” was boosted to a 0.47 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” rounded out the night with a 0.41 rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” held strong with a 0.81 rating and 4.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” had a 0.38 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.27 and in total viewers with 1.8 million. The network also opted for reruns, beginning with “The Goldbergs,” which received a 0.32 rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, a repeat of “The Wonder Years” got a 0.28 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. A repeat of “The Connors” drew a 0.28 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 9, and “Home Economics” took home a 0.25 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 9:30. At 10, “24 Months That Changed the World — A Special Edition of 20/20” aired to a 0.25 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.07 and in total viewers with 554,000. “Flash” earned a 0.08 rating and 537,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Kung Fu” drew a 0.07 rating and 571,000 total viewers.