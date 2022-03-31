Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Edges ‘The Masked Singer’ in Primetime Showdown

by | March 31, 2022 @ 2:37 PM

But the iconic reality competition show couldn’t carry CBS to the win in viewership

CBS and Fox duked it out in ratings once again on Wednesday night.

“Survivor” pulled a whopping 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic during primetime, easily shooting to the top of the ratings chart. But not enough people were interested in CBS’ other offerings to hand the network the title of top-rated.

Katie Campione

