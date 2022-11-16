The Voice - Season 22

The Voice had their first live results show (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Ratings: ‘The Voice’s’ First Live Show Results Score a Tuesday Primetime Ratings Win for NBC

by | November 16, 2022 @ 6:03 PM

Audiences tuned in to see which singers made it through to next week

“The Voice’s” first live show results scaled a Tuesday primetime ratings win for NBC, according to Nielsen’s live plus same-day figures.

As audiences tuned in to see which of Monday night’s top 16 singers made it through to next week, “The Voice” earned a 0.67 ratings score in the key demographic, driving NBC to win the night’s ratings by scoring an average 0.46 and drawing in 5.9 million viewers on average.

Loree Seitz

