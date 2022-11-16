Audiences tuned in to see which singers made it through to next week

As audiences tuned in to see which of Monday night’s top 16 singers made it through to next week, “The Voice” earned a 0.67 ratings score in the key demographic, driving NBC to win the night’s ratings by scoring an average 0.46 and drawing in 5.9 million viewers on average.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.46 rating in the key demo and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to Nielsen data. After “The Voice’s” 8 p.m. airing, “La Brea” maintained a steady audience with a rating of 0.43 and 3.3 million viewers on average at 9 p.m. “New Amsterdam” closed out the night with a 0.27 rating and drew in 2.3 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.41 in the demo and first in total viewers with a viewership of 5.9 million on average. “FBI” started off the night strong at 8 p.m. by earning a 0.50 rating and drawing in an average of 7.3 million viewers — the highest total viewership of the night. “FBI” spinoffs continued the high viewership trend, with “FBI: International” receiving a 0.38 rating and bringing in 5.5 average million viewers at 9 p.m. and “FBI: Most Wanted” earning a rating of 0.35 and a viewership of 4.7 million on average.

ABC came third in ratings with an average 0.40 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million viewers. “Bachelor in Paradise,” which ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., received a 0.50 rating in the demo and brought in a viewership of 2.4 million on average a week ahead of the series finale. “The Rookie: Feds” closed out the night at 10 p.m. by locking down a 0.21 rating and drawing in 1.5 million average viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.25 in the demo as well as total viewers with an average of 2.0 million viewers. “The Resident” earned a rating of 0.30 and drew in 2.6 million viewers on average at 8 p.m. while “Monarch,” which aired at 9 p.m., saw a rating of 0.20 and an average viewership of 1.4 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.08 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 366,000 viewers. At 8 p.m. “The Winchesters” received a 0.10 rating and drew in 459,000 viewers on average while “Professionals” garnered a rating of 0.05 and received 274,000 average viewers in the 9 p.m. hour.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

In terms of Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first with a 0.4 rating in the demo and 1.3 million total average viewers in primetime. “Vencer La Ausencia” started off the night at 8 p.m. with a rating score of 0.4 and a total viewership of 1.4 million on average. “Mi camino es amarte” which aired from 9 p.m through 10 p.m., earned a 0.4 ratings score and brought in 1.5 average million viewers. “La Madrastra” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.3 and an average viewership of 1.0 million.

Telemundo came in second place both in terms of rating in the demo and total viewership, earning an average 0.2 ratings score and bringing 905,000 average total viewers. “Exatlón Estados Unidos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a ratings score of 0.2 and drew in an average viewership of 941,000. “La Reina del Sur” came next at 9 p.m., hitting a 0.3 rating and receiving 937,000 total viewers on average. “El Fuego del Destino” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a ratings score of 0.2 and a total viewership of 802,000 on average.

