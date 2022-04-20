People love the Pearsons and Dick Wolf procedurals

After detailing the demise of Kate and Toby’s relationship last week, Tuesday night’s episode, “The Day of the Wedding,” set at Kate’s second wedding, earned an impressive 0.86 demo rating — which is the highest that the show has seen since the second episode of Season 6 aired in January. The show, about the Pearson family, was watched by 5.1 million viewers in its 9 p.m. slot, which is the most eyeballs since the Season 6 premiere last fall. That 0.86 demo rating was the highest for any show on Tuesday night.

The end is nigh for “This Is Us,” and viewers appear to be savoring the NBC show’s final moments.

It was CBS, though, that ended the night on top overall. CBS earned the highest average demo score — a 0.52 — and an average of 6.2 million viewers across Tuesday night thanks to its popular “FBI” trilogy from executive producer Dick Wolf.

The original series, “FBI,” aired at 8 p.m to significantly more viewers than any other show during primetime with 7.5 million. In the 9 p.m. hour, “FBI: International” had about a million more people watching than “This Is Us,” with 6 million in total. At 10 p.m., CBS capped off the night with “FBI: Most Wanted,” which brought in a 0.45 and 5.2 million viewers at 10 p.m.

NBC was second in demo ratings, with an average of 0.51 across its primetime lineup, and in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million. “Young Rock,” the comedy about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s youth, received a 0.32 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor,” starring Ted Danson, got a 0.29 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “This Is Us” took home a 0.86 rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 9, while medical drama “New Amsterdam” drew a 0.36 rating and 3 million total viewers at 10.

ABC and Fox tied for third in ratings with an average demo rating of 0.33 across primetime. ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million, while Fox was fourth with 2.2 million. Fox does not program the 10 p.m. hour.

On ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey” got a 0.4 rating and 3.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, the series finale of “black-ish” earned a 0.37 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. Following the finale, a special titled “black-ish: A Celebration” aired to a 0.26 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 9:30. “To Tell the Truth” ended the night with a 0.27 rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “The Resident” earned a 0.41 rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Name That Tune” had a 0.25 rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

The CW, which once again filled Tuesday night’s slots with reruns, was fifth in ratings with an average demo rating of 0.07 across primetime, and in total viewers with an average of 307,000. A repeat of “Superman & Lois” had a 0.07 rating and 324,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a re-airing of “Naomi” also got a 0.07 rating and 290,000 total viewers. The CW also doesn’t have programming in the 10 p.m. slot.