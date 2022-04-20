Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Draws Impressive 0.86 in Demo, But CBS Wins Night With ‘FBI’ Block

People love the Pearsons and Dick Wolf procedurals

The end is nigh for “This Is Us,” and viewers appear to be savoring the NBC show’s final moments.

After detailing the demise of Kate and Toby’s relationship last week, Tuesday night’s episode, “The Day of the Wedding,” set at Kate’s second wedding, earned an impressive 0.86 demo rating — which is the highest that the show has seen since the second episode of Season 6 aired in January. The show, about the Pearson family, was watched by 5.1 million viewers in its 9 p.m. slot, which is the most eyeballs since the Season 6 premiere last fall. That 0.86 demo rating was the highest for any show on Tuesday night.

