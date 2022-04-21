We've Got Hollywood Covered
Raúl Esparza Returning to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ for Season 23 Finale

His former ADA character will come to the aid of a domestic violence victim

| April 21, 2022 @ 3:50 PM
Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza as Counselor Rafael Barba (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Raúl Esparza will return to “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as attorney Rafael Barba in the season 23 finale, NBC confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday.

In the May 19 episode, Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) asks for his help when a victim of domestic violence — who’ll be played by Jordana Spiro of TBS comedy “My Boys” — is prosecuted.

The former Assistant District Attorney was last seen in the December episode “The People Vs. Richard Wheatley,” in which he defended Dylan McDermott’s mobster for the murder of Kathy Stabler. He successfully deadlocked the jury, resulting in a mistrial, and also succeeded in alienating SVU captain Olivia (Mariska Hargitay), who had begged him not to take the case.

Esparza made his “SVU”debut in Season 14 and became a series regular the following season, before leaving in Season 19. He has since returned as an “SVU” guest star and also appeared on “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Give Me My Remote first reported the news.

