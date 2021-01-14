WarnerMedia Defends Walter Hamada After ‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher’s Latest Accusations

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher and WarnerMedia are offering differing takes on why the actor will not be reprising his role as Cyborg in DC’s upcoming film “The Flash.”

On Thursday, WarnerMedia defended DC Films President Walter Hamada after Fisher accused the company and Hamada of pushing him out of “The Flash” following an investigation into the actor’s claims about misconduct during reshoots for 2017’s “Justice League.”

“As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation,” WarnerMedia said in a statement Thursday. “Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in ‘The Flash.’ Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on. Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects.”

In a lengthy statement tweeted Wednesday night, Fisher voiced his frustration with the studio’s decision not to include Cyborg in “The Flash.” “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it’s one that is unsurprising,” he wrote. “Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in ‘The Flash’ was much larger than a cameo. And while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of [DC Films president] Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

Fisher said he told WarnerMedia on Dec. 30 that he could no longer work with Hamada — who this month extended his deal with the studio through 2023. “Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns,” the actor said, adding, “Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Pictures’ September 4th statement to TheWrap.“

The studio has disputed Fisher’s assertion that Hamada or any other executive interfered with the outside investigation. “I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation,” Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in her own statement on Thursday. “Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

Representatives for Fisher did not immediately respond to TheWrap’ request for further comment on Thursday.

This marks the most recent development in an ongoing dispute between Fisher and WarnerMedia which began last July, when the actor publicly accused “Justice League” reshoot director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on set. Fisher said Whedon’s behavior was enabled by then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns and by Jon Berg, former co-president of production at Warner.

Berg left the company in December 2017 as part of a “restructuring,” while Johns stepped down seven months later. He began to criticize Hamada in September.

By late November, Whedon announced he was exiting “The Nevers,” a passion project that he had been developing for WarnerMedia’s HBO. Two weeks later, WarnerMedia announced that it had concluded its investigation into Fisher’s accusations and had taken unspecified “remedial action” against unidentified individuals.

But Fisher has continued his Twitter campaign against the studio and its leadership. Last week, the actor posted several tweets directed at the company and partly in response to a story by TheWrap saying his role in the upcoming “The Flash” movie would not be recast after Fisher announced he would not work with Hamada. He said Warner Bros. “has struggled to regain control of the narrative ever since they failed to bury me and the JL investigation.”

“The investigation was conducted by an outside law firm and led by a former federal judge,” a rep for the company told TheWrap in response to Fisher’s Jan. 7 tweets. “More than 80 people were interviewed. We have full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken. The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on.”

