Ray Parker Jr Documentary ‘Who You Gonna Call?’ Acquired by Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television has acquired the global distribution rights to the documentary film “Who You Gonna Call?,” which chronicles the life of the Grammy-winning artist Ray Parker Jr., who wrote the theme song to “Ghostbusters.”

The documentary film is directed by Fran Strine and made its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on Saturday. No release plans for “Who You Gonna Call?” have been set yet.

The documentary follows Parker’s struggles growing up on the racially charged streets of Detroit in the 1960s and how he escaped violence to rise in the music industry and tour with Stevie Wonder and The Rolling Stones when he was just 18 years old. The film examines his complete music career all before he got the call from Ivan Reitman to write the song for the 1984 comedy classic “Ghostbusters,” which would go on to become a pop culture staple.

Also Read: 'Ghostbusters' Writer Katie Dippold to Pen New 'Haunted Mansion' Movie

Parker has written and performed on hundreds of top 25 hits even before the “Ghostbusters” theme, having produced and performed with Barry White, New Edition, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, The Temptations, The Carpenters and The Supremes.

“Who You Gonna Call?” is produced by Ola Strøm and Fran Strine. Ola Strøm is also an executive producer.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that this documentary found its home at Sony, given Ray’s longtime ties to the studio and his involvement with the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise,” Strøm said in a statement. “The film really sheds light on an individual who has made a major impact on the world of music as a performer, producer and songwriter.”

The deal was negotiated by Sue Turley of River Road Pictures, LLC on behalf of Power Chord Films.