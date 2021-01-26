‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Trailer: Meet the Dragon and a Butt-Kicking Baby (Video)

When Disney first released a teaser for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” they did so without actually showing the dragon. Well, now maybe we have an idea as to why, because the mythical dragon voiced by Awkwafina that’s meant to save humanity is not all that she’s hyped up to be.

“I’m going to be real with you. I’m not like…the ‘best’ dragon,” Awkwafina’s character says in the trailer. “Have you ever done like a group project but there’s like that one kid who didn’t pitch in as much but still ended up with the same grade?”

Yep, we’re doomed, as Raya says. But there’s still a whole lot of action in this first full trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon,” including some magical dragon shapeshifting and some elaborate swordplay that looks straight out of a video game. There’s also a butt-kicking baby that’s anything but helpless.

Disney’s new feature is getting the same treatment as “Mulan,” with the movie debuting in theaters and on Disney+ for an additional fee both on the same day. While “Mulan” cost Disney+ subscribers an additional $30, Disney has yet to set a price point for “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

The film is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada and stars “The Last Jedi” star Kelly Marie Tran opposite Awkwafina in a story about a girl looking to summon a dragon that can help unite her civilization’s fractured tribes and stop a wave of monsters from returning and threatening mankind.

Disney will release “Raya and the Last Dragon” on March 5. Check out the new trailer here and above.