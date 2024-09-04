Raygun Defends Widely Mocked Olympics Breakdancing Set: ‘I Can’t Control How People React’ | Video

Australian breakdancer Raygun was widely mocked and widely criticized for the amateurish breakdancing set she delivered in the first round of competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics. But in an interview this week, she stood by her performance, declaring “I can’t control how people react.”

The comments came while Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, was speaking to the Australian talk show The Project.

At one point, anchor Waleed Aly quoted local hip hop pioneer Sharline “Spice” Bezzina, who said in August, “I feel like it’s just pushed our scene in Australia into the Dark Ages. It made a mockery of the Australian scene and I think that’s why a lot of us are hurting. In hip-hop we have this thing, you step up or you step off, you need to know your place.”

In response, Gunn said, “It is really sad to hear those criticisms and I am very sorry for the backlash that the community has experienced, but I can’t control how people react. Unfortunately, we just need some more resources in Australia for us to have a chance to beat world champions.”

She continued, “historically, unfortunately, we haven’t had the best track record at world championships. I don’t think that’s just on me. In the last year I have trained my hardest, I have trained so hard. Learning pow moves in your mid thirties is not easy. I have really put my body through it, put my mind through it but if that’s not good enough for someone what can I say?”

Gunn made history as a competitor in the historic first appearance of breakdancing at the Olympics. She was eliminated in the first round of competition in the women’s division, but her performance — and the worldwide reaction to it — ended up overshadowing the rest of the event.

Among other things, Gunn appeared to lack the flexibility, athleticism and creative improvisation required to compete at the elite level. Her performance was instantly viral, leading not just to memes and jokes, but to serious questions — and conspiracy theories — about how she qualified for the Olympics at all.

Because of the IOC’s zealous enforcement of copyright, the video has largely been removed from the internet, except for licensed Olympics partners. But if you don’t have, say, a Peacock account, Raygun’s performance can currently be seen in its entirely here.

Gunn previously commented on the matter in August, saying on Instagram,

“I just want to start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate the positivity and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives — that’s what I hoped. I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

She continued, “While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously; I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave it my all, truly. I’m honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking’s Olympic debut. What the other athletes have achieved has just been phenomenal.”