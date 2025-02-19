‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Dusts Off His Ballet Moves for Colbert | Video

Alan Ritchson may be known now for just absolutely destroying bad guys on screen, but the “Reacher” star also has some dancing in his past. And on Tuesday night, he broke out a few ballet moves for Stephen Colbert.

During Ritchson’s appearance on “The Late Show,” the CBS host congratulated him on 19 years of marriage to his wife, who Ritchson (somewhat begrudgingly) admitted he met in a ballet class.

“I was in it for her, and out as soon as we had it,” Ritchson joked. “We had it in the bag.”

In reality, Ritchson was actually taking the class as part of his course work for a musical theater degree. Naturally, Colbert immediately checked to see what Ritchson remembered.

“Do you still have it?” he asked. “Like, can you give me like first position, second position?”

And Ritchson was all too eager to confirm that he definitely still has it, immediately jumping up and showing each position. Following the demonstration, Colbert had to fan himself to cool down a bit as the actor suggested maybe he toss in a few pirouettes.

You can watch Colbert’s full interview with Ritchson in the video above.

Season 3 of “Reacher” debuts Thursday, Feb. 20 on Prime Video.