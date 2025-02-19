Stephen Colbert Jokes Things Are so Bad, ‘the Lightest Story in the News Is a Plane Crash’ | Video

As anyone familiar with the CBS host would assume, Stephen Colbert told his audience “I’m a little stressed these days,” obviously referencing the state of things in America. After explaining how he and his “The Late Show” writers keep their spirits up in part by finding a ‘light story’ to write jokes about, Colbert quipped, “Do you want to know how messed up things are? The lightest story in the news is a plane crash.”

“Everyone survived, though, that’s why it’s light,” he clarified. Colbert was, obviously referring to the spectacular, and terrifying, Delta jet crash in Toronto on Monday. The aircraft, with 80 souls on board, crash-landed and somehow flipped over and landed on its back. As Colbert noted, the fact everyone on board survived is “a miracle.

“Remember the good old days when it was just doors flying off the thing? I miss that,” Colbert continued. “Seeing that plane upside down just feels wrong. It’s like running into your teacher at the grocery store and and they’re upside down and on fire.”

“Authorities are still investigating exactly how this happened, but they do know that the crash unfolded during wind gusts of 40 miles per hour on the ground that were even stronger in the air,” Colbert explained. “Now to deal with the high winds, the pilots apparently attempted something that is known as a ‘crab maneuver,’ which involves turning the plane into the wind, then directly onto the runway at the last moment, and not as I thought, when you land the plane like this.”

At that, Colbert comically walked side to side flapping his hands to imitate a crab. Then he resume the monologue, saying, “but the maneuver was unsuccessful due to the earth being in the way, and the plane kind of kind of bounced and landed, kind of bounced and then it flipped over.”

Colbert then played footage taken by one of the survivors, who also swore a lot while recording it. “That was also his answer on the post flight survey,” Colbert joked.

After that, Colbert devoted the rest of his monologue to the ongoing corruption scandal of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. There were some funny jokes here too, for instance when Colbert elaborated on Adams’ misdeeds by saying, “But it gets guiltier.” You can watch the whole monologue below: