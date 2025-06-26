‘Reacher’ Season 4: Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette Joins in Recasting

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette has joined the cast of “Reacher” Season 4 in a recasting.

He is set to play a new character, small-town policeman Jacob Merrick, in the Prime Video series, taking over for Jay Baruchel, who exited the series for personal reasons, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The news comes just weeks after Baruchel’s casting in the new season was announced.

Rodriguez-Marquette will star opposite Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular Jack Reacher, a former military policeman who solves crimes and paves out his own brand of street justice. He also joins cast members Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart and Olivier Richter.

Rodriguez-Marquette is best known for appearing as Chris Lucado in “Barry,” and can also be seen in “Just Friends,” “The Girl Next Door,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Sour Party,” “RZR” and “The Fugitive.”

“Reacher” debuted its third season in February 2025, with the Season 3 finale premiering in late March. Prime Video granted “Reacher” a Season 4 renewal in October 2024, well ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Based on Lee Child’s novel “Persuader,” “Reacher” Season 3 follows Reacher as he dives into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out, where he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past, per the official logline.

“Reacher” was created by Nick Santora, who also serves as an executive producer, alongside Ritchson, Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell. The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios.