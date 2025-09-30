‘Reading Rainbow’ Books New Host & Celebrity Guests After Almost 20-Year Break | Video

Take a look, a reboot is booked.

After nearly 20 years, “Reading Rainbow” is set to return with a new series on PBS. Hosted by Mychal Threets (known on TikTok as Mychal the Librarian), this show will continue the premise of the original series — which was hosted by LeVar Burton and ran from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

For those unfamiliar with the beloved PBS show, “Reading Rainbow” encourages children to read, go to the library and have thoughtful conversations about books through a series of educational segments.

The official “Reading Rainbow” Instagram account released a first look at the series on Monday, and put Mychal the Librarian — a TikTok educational advocate — front-and-center as the new face of the reboot.

Throughout the clip, Threets teased that the show would feature “new friends, new projects and, of course, new books.”

“After nearly 20 years … Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books! Make sure to follow the rainbow 📚🌈✨,” the “Reading Rainbow” account posted.

You can watch the full trailer below.

A slate of celebrities have already been announced to join Threets for the rebooted show, both as readers and on-camera cameos.

Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa of “Dancing with the Stars” fame will be guests on the show, as will Bellen Woodard, 14-year-old author of “More Than Peach.” Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who was identified as an “actor and Cat Dad,” is seen in the trailer reading to cats.

Jamie Chung, Gabrielle Union, Adam DeVine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen all appear in the trailer as book narrators, too.

Threets has long been an advocate of local libraries and children’s education, spreading his love for literature on various social media platforms. The influencer and former librarian has gained traction in recent years as a positive influence both on- and offline. On his arm, followers can see a tattoo of a library card owned by the famed cartoon character Arthur Read.

For over a year, Threets has also served as PBS’ resident librarian. So, it’s safe to assume “Reading Rainbow” is now in good hands.

It is currently unknown how many new episodes of “Reading Rainbow” are coming, nor when they will premiere.