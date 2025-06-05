‘Ready or Not 2’ Set for April 2026 Release

Searchlight Pictures has set the release of “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” on April 10, 2026.

The sequel to the 2019 slasher film will see lead star Samara Weaving and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return with a cast that includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy return as writers.

The release date was announced via Searchlight’s social media posts celebrating production wrap on the film.

“Ready or Not” starred Weaving as Grace, a newlywed bride who finds herself as the target of her new in-laws’ deadly game where they must kill her before sunrise to satisfy a satanic ritual. The film grossed $57.6 million at the box office against a $6 million budget.

The sequel will serve as an R-rated alternative for moviegoers to Universal’s upcoming sequel to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which will hit theaters the week prior on April 3.