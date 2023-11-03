What the ‘Real Housewives’ Ladies Are Looking Forward to at BravoCon 2023

BravoCon 2023 is finally upon us, with a slew of Bravolebrities set to talk about their past or upcoming seasons and interact with fans who’ve devotedly watched them throughout the year.

With more than 150 Bravolebrities set to appear, and 25,000+ attendees expected at Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum, there’s no doubt the three-day will be the talk of the town.

It’s starts on Friday, but before it begins, TheWrap caught up with ladies from various “Real Housewives” franchises to see what they are most excited about for BravoCon. Here’s what they had to say.

“The Real Housewives of Miami”

Guerdy Abraira

“I’m so excited because I need to pay forward and pay back my fans that are honestly a separate family. When I tell you I never thought I was going to get such love of such magnitude. It’s been unbelievable how much people really care, from DMs and stories, saying, ‘Guerdy, my youngest daughter who has cancer just said, “Mommy, I want to shave my head today. I just saw how pretty Guerdy is. I can do it too.”‘ I mean, tears to my eyes, every time every day. So I’m very happy to just feel the love now in person with a lot of these people who are taking the time and the money to come see us,” Abraira said.

“People who I haven’t met yet? I don’t know if I’ve spoken to Kyle [Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”] yet, but I look forward to seeing her, maybe. Dolores [Catania of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey] and I spent just seconds together. That’s my girl. She’s a fellow Capricorn, and she’s really supporting me. In fact, in her season, apparently they were doing some type of baseball ball scene for breast cancer, and she revealed a t-shirt with my face on it that said ‘Guerdy-fied,’ so I’m like crossing over virtually through a t-shirt with the Jersey girls. I’m so, so, so thankful for her to bring that awareness and me on board. I want to hang out with my girl Dolores way more than I did last time for sure.”

Larsa Pippen

“I’m super excited about BravoCon. I can’t wait to see all the women and their spouses and boyfriends. I feel like I know most of the girls on Bravo, and I just can’t wait to hang out with everyone. See what they’re wearing and just catch up,” Pippen said, saying she’s happy about the new location. “I mean, that is like genius. That is going to be so much fun.”

Marysol Patton

“I always look forward to that. It’s so fun to see everybody and meet all the fans. It’s such an extraordinary experience. I went for the first time last year and I was overwhelmed. I looked at Alexia [Nepola] and I said, ‘Oh my God, all these people are watching us. She looked at me and she goes, ‘Of course they’re watching us. What did you think?’ And I said, I don’t know. I just thought the few people that write me on Instagram.’ There’s a lot of people here that know us and are screaming for us. It’s amazing.”

Patton continued: “I got to meet all the OGS way back in the beginning. I used to work with Jenna Lyons (“The Real Housewives of New York”), but I’d never met her when I had the PR firm and she was at J Crew. I used to email with her all the time and organize events and things around the country. I’ve never met her; it’d be nice to finally meet because we used to communicate and work together.”

(Editors note: Jenna Lyons sadly won’t be in attendance)

Adriana de Moura

“Every time we get together with the other franchise it’s really exciting because feel like we know each other,” De Moura said. “It’s sisterhood, and it’s like going on a family reunion with all the distant cousins. It’s a great feeling, actually. I’ve enjoyed meeting the girls in the past. The “New York” girls I haven’t met. I’m probably looking forward to meeting the New York girls. I have some scheduled events already with Brynn Whitfield (“The Real Housewives of New York”). So I’m sure we’re gonna have fun with it.”

Kiki Barth

“I wasn’t invited last year, but guess what? I’m excited to be part of BravoCon this year. It’s my first time. I’m so happy to met all the ladies. I want to meet Gizelle [Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”], I want to meet Teresa [Guidice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey], I want to meet Ashley Darby (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), I want to meet Ubah [Hassan of “The Real Housewives of New York], I want to meet Chanel Ayan (“The Real Housewives of Dubai”). You don’t understand, I’m so excited. I want to see some of the ladies on “Married to Medicine.” But I’m really excited for the most is these hot guys from Bravo, and hopefully a single one can, you never know.”

Julia Lemigova

“This will be my second BravoCon. It was such a crazy, vibrant, amazing experience last year. Like something like I’ve seen before, until you’re there, until you see those amazing people cheering you for us, and so many of them, until you see that, you don’t really know what it is all about. I cannot wait to be back, especially, oh my God, in Vegas,” Lemigova said. “I would like to meet the ‘New York’ franchise. I would like to meet Jenna Lyons. I don’t know if she’s going or not. Of course girls from ‘Beverly Hills.’ I’m friends with Captain Sandy Yawn from ‘Below the Deck’ for years. Like, since I moved to Miami. Those three days are going to be such a blast.”

Dr. Nicole Martin

“I’m so excited. BravoCon is so much fun. There’s just this energy in the space that’s palpable seeing all the fans and the excitement, the other Bravolebrities. It’s really a surreal experience. Engaging with fans is so rewarding and so much fun, but I also like meeting a lot of the other housewives and people on the other Bravo shows, the fashion of it all, and Vegas is always a good time.”

Alexia Nepola

“I’m super excited. It’s going to be a whole new experience. Just to be in Vegas. Vegas is already crazy, so having BravoCon there is even crazier, and I’m so excited to see all the fans and meet new fans. That, to me, is my favorite part of the show. Just having that access to all these amazing people that watch us and love us for who we are what we do,” Nepola said. I’m excited to see the girls that I was on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ with. I’m excited to see Heather Gay [of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City] and Whitney [Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”] and Gizelle and Candiace [Dillard Bassett of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”]. I don’t think Porsha [Williams, former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star] will be there, but if she was, I would be excited to see her, too. I know a lot of the other ladies, Luann [de Lesseps, former “The Real Housewives of New York” star]. Kenya [Moore of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”], Teresa. But, I see Teresa more often than the other ladies. We talk, we keep in touch. It’s always a really fun event when we all get to see each other and catch up.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Gizelle Bryant

“I’m ready for BravoCon. I have my slippers. I have my Tylenol. I’m ready. I’m a little nervous about Vegas. No one else seems to be nervous. I’m like, someone’s getting married, somebody’s going to jail. I’m thinking that’s what’s going to happen,” Bryant said. “I feel like I know most of the housewives. I did recently meet Ubah, from ‘New York’. Sweet girl; she hung out with me. I was in New York for a lot of stuff, and we had mutual friends, so I got to hang out with her.”

Karen Huger

“I’m just excited to see all the Bravolebrities. We do a hard job. This is a very challenging job. But the moment I am most looking forward to is getting with the fans to say thank you because without the fans I would not be on this platform, so I’m so grateful for the fans, and I want to spend time with them,” Huger said.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy”

Luann de Lesseps

“I’m looking forward to seeing the ‘RHONY girls.’ And I love ‘Below Deck.’ They should do an ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ on a charter. But never below. Always above,” De Lesseps said. “And Captain Jason[Chambers of ‘Below Deck Down Under’]. He’s single? I’m looking forward to meeting him.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Dorit Kemsley

“I’m definitely looking forward to the fans. That is by far for me the best part of it,”Kemsley said. “And I really try to go above and beyond – not even just within the panels and the people that book. If they’re outside, I’ll try and run over and do pictures and meet people.”

She continued: “It’s all about the fans, you know, and thank goodness for them. I mean, we are where we are, and the success of the show is what it is because of them. And I get excited to see that and see the excitement in their faces. So that’s what I’m most excited about. You know, it’s the one time a year where people that you don’t see and you wouldn’t see otherwise, that are in the same world that you get to see them. I always meet someone new in the Bravo universe. So that’s always fun, too.”

Sutton Stracke

“I like seeing the fans. That’s my favorite part. I love all of the ‘Below Decks.’ I love them even though I am terrible on boats. Especially if you put other housewives on a boat; it’s a nightmare,” Stracke said. “That’s what it’s that’s the worst thing you can do to housewife is put them on a boat. I love ‘Southern Charm.’ You know, those are my people!”

“The Real Housewives of New York City”

Erin Lichy

“I’m so excited to see a lot of the other Bravo celebrities that I have spoken to on social media or on text that I haven’t even met. I’m really excited to see the Jewish Bravolebrities, because I know that they’re going through a lot. Just to hug them and be like, ‘Are you okay? How are you doing?’ I think that’s gonna be really nice,” Lichy shared. “I cannot wait to basically launch my Mezcal brand Mezcalum. I’ve already gotten such excited messages from fans saying, ‘We can’t wait to try Mezcalum!’