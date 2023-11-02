Over 160 Bravo on-air talent, affectionately known as “Bravolebrities,” are descending upon Las Vegas this week for BravoCon 2023.

This year marks the first time the annual convention will be held outside of New York. The 550,000 square-foot Caesars Forum will be transformed into a space where fans can attend panels, interact with partner activations, shop and share their love of all things Bravo.

And while a record number of talent from Bravo’s recent/current slate will be in attendance, there are some notable exceptions. Read on to find out who you won’t see at BravoCon.

Who You Won’t See At BravoCon

Ramona Singer at 2022 BravoCon. (Bravo)

Ramona Singer

The polarizing “Real Housewives of New York” alum was scheduled to appear and promote the upcoming season of “Ultimate Girls Trip.” However, she was removed from the convention line-up after a text message where she used shorthand for a racial slur was made public earlier this week.

Jenna Lyons at “The Real Housewives of New York City” premiere party (Bravo)

Jenna Lyons

The former J.Crew president and style icon (she wore jeans to the reunion) recently wrapped her first season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” where she anchored the rebooted cast. Lyons, who is a self-identifying introvert, reportedly has another commitment.

Bravo TV

Mary Cosby

The church leader, who returned to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” this season as a “friend,” is notably absent from the official list. All of her castmates will be in attendance. Cosby has reportedly said on social media that she was not invited.

Getty Images

Rachel Leviss

Following her involvement in the “Scandoval,” Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss chose not to return to “Vanderpump Rules.”

After coming out of a mental health facility, she announced she was cutting ties with her former castmates, and appeared on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast as part of the “reality reckoning.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, the other two involved in the “Scandoval,” will be in attendance.

Bethenny Frankel attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City. (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Bethenny Frankel

Speaking of Frankel, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star hasn’t appeared on the network in over three years (outside of an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!”) and never attended BravoCon. As the figurehead leading the “reality reckoning” movement, she has been very critical of the network (despite pitching a show with her and NeNe Leakes) and the way its talent is treated and paid.

Nene Leakes (Photo credit: Bravo)

Nene Leakes

In a recent sitdown with Frankel, Leakes confirmed she has not heard from the network since filing a lawsuit against Bravo and franchise producer Andy Cohen in 2022. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” OG has stated she has been blacklisted from other industry opportunities since.

Kim Zolciak Biermann (Getty)

Kim Zolciak Biermann

Leakes’ frenemy Kim Zolciak Biermann had her own spin-off for many years and even cameoed in the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” She made headlines earlier this year after splitting with husband Kroy Biermann. She recently joined the cast of “The Surreal Life.”

Bravo

Jill Zarin

After many years away from Bravo, Zarin appeared in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 2. She was rumored to be joining her fellow “Real Housewives of New York” alums in the upcoming “RHONY Legacy” edition, but was not part of the announced cast. Frankel credits her recent sitdown with Zarin as one of the impetuses behind the “reality reckoning.” A rep for Zarin confirmed to TheWrap that she is not attending this year, and will be traveling instead with her daughter Ally.

Bravo Alums You Might See

Photo credit: Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is not on the official list, but she will be in Vegas hosting her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with fellow housewife Tamra Judge at the Four Seasons.

“We’re hosting a kickoff party the Thursday night before BravoCon and we’ll have many of your fave Bravolebs coming through for some quick pods full of juicy nuggets,” Mellencamp told TheWrap.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor, who was recently kicked off of “House of Villains,” told TheWrap that he and wife Brittany Cartwright will be in Vegas for a separate appearance at The Venetian.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alums are rumored to be part of the spin-off “Vanderpump Valley.”

New Bravolebrities Debuting at BravoCon

BravoCon will also be the coming out party for these talents, who have yet to even appear on the small screen.